Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi Assembly constituency

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Arvind Kejriwal, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the February 5 Assembly elections.

He was accompanied by his wife, son, daughter, and sister.

After filing his nomination, Kejriwal urged voters to choose the AAP over the "abusive" BJP, claiming that the latter has not done anything for Delhi and does not have any vision for the people of the national capital.

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal visited the Maharishi Valmiki Temple and Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to seek divine blessings.

Speaking to reporters after the temple visits, Kejriwal said, "From here, we will go to the party office, and then proceed together to file my nomination." He also mentioned that many "mothers and sisters" from across Delhi would accompany him to the election office to bless him.

When asked about intelligence inputs suggesting a threat to his life, Kejriwal said, "As long as God is with me, no one can harm me."

Kejriwal is contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi constituency. The election for the 70-member Assembly is set for February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal faces allegations in connection with the excise policy case. The Centre has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to prosecute him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This follows approval from Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

Kejriwal and AAP have been accused of accepting bribes from the "South Group," a cartel alleged to have controlled liquor sales and benefited from the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy.

Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail, has denied the allegations and accused the BJP of using central agencies to target political rivals.

The election campaign has become a battleground for AAP, BJP, and Congress, with all parties trading accusations of corruption and misgovernance.

The "Sheesh Mahal" controversy, regarding purported extravagant expenditures on Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister, has also become a central issue in the campaign.

With just weeks to go until the election, the political landscape in Delhi remains charged, as all parties ramp up their efforts to sway voters.