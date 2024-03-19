Kejriwal skips ED summons in DJB case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, with the Aam Aadmi Party terming the notice "illegal".



The AAP accused the BJP government at the Centre of "using" the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. "The summons is illegal. The BJP wants to fight the Lok Sabha elections using ED," it alleged. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, has lost his "honour" by repeatedly skipping the ED summons and alleged that there was a scam in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The Delhi chief minister was summoned by the ED to appear before it on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

He is also facing inquiries in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and has previously disregarded eight summonses in that matter, terming those "illegitimate".

The federal probe agency has issued a ninth summons to Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.