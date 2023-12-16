  • Menu
Kejriwal to go on 10-day Vipasana session from December 19

Highlights

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a 10-day Vipasana session from December 19 to 30, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday.

According to the party, he will go for the session on December 19 and return on December 30.

Kejriwal has been going on Vipasana for 10 days every year.

However, it is yet not clear if he will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc meeting scheduled to take place on December 19 at The Ashok hotel here.

