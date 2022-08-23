Kejriwal's tweet rattles BJP in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on the BJP state president has put the ruling party on the defensive and created a storm in the state politics.





गुजरात में भाजपा बुरी तरह से आम आदमी पार्टी से घबरायी हुई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक़ जल्द ही गुजरात के भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष C R पाटिल को हटाया जा रहा है। क्या भाजपा इतनी ज़्यादा डरी हुई है? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal in his tweet stated, "BJP is frightened of Aam Aadmi Party and its growing popularity in the state, according to the sources, BJP is going to drop its state unit president C R Patil, Is BJP so frightened?"

This has put the BJP and its leaders on the backfoot and they have been forced to take on Kejriwal on social media. The BJP's spokespersons and leaders have started bombarding social media.

Party's co-spokesperson Bharat Dangar tweeted, "Gujarati is a very respectful community, it voted for the BJP in large numbers that AAP candidates will lose its election deposits, and AAP will break its old records of losing deposits in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Assam."

BJP media cell member Zubin Ashara reminded him of all his old tweets and the defeat he had to face in Varanasi and other states, all his statements had fallen flat.

Ashara recollected Kejriwal's statements in the past and tweeted ten times his tweets were proved wrong later.

Reacting to Kejriwal's tweet BJP chief spokesman Yamal Vyas said, "Kejriwal has seen the AAP defeat in Gujarat, so he is using C R Patil's name for publicity. His tweet is not even noteworthy or fit for comment."

In political circles leaders are saying that Arvind Kejriwal knows how to be in the news and compel his political opponents to take note of his presence. By throwing verbal stones at C R Patil, Kejriwal has forced the BJP to take note of his presence in Gujarat.