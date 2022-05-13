Keonjhar: Villagers stage dharna with body

Keonjhar: In a major incident, there was a four-hour blockade of the Naranpur Duburi Road at Khadibahali over the death of a shopkeeper in the locality.

Jagbandhu Mohapatra, owner of Debashis Variety Store in Khadibahali Square, was shot at on April 26 by one Sipun Patra of Baripal, the villagers alleged patra had a minor argument with Jagabandhu following which the murder occurred. They protested keeping the body on the road for the police not arresting the accused. Jagabandhu underwent treatment at Cuttack for the last 15 days and died on Thursday.

The roadblock continued at the Khadibahali junction under Harichandanpur police station on the Naranpur-Duburi road from 9:30 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. Ghatagaon SDPO Asit Mohanty, Harichandanpur IIC Sushmita Devta, along with Additional Tahsildar BiramKisko reached the spot and assured to arrest of the culprit.