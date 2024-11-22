Kerala Actress Withdraws Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Industry Figures, Cites Government Negligence

A significant development in Kerala's entertainment industry unfolded Friday as an actress announced her withdrawal from sexual abuse cases filed against several prominent figures, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh and actor Jayasurya. The actress attributed her decision to governmental apathy and severe mental strain.

In a powerful statement, she expressed her overwhelming exhaustion, pointing to the state government's alleged failure to protect women who step forward with such complaints. Her situation grew more complex when she faced counter-allegations under the POCSO Act, with a relative accusing her of exploitation under the guise of providing acting opportunities.

The actress vehemently defended her innocence against the POCSO charges, demanding a swift and thorough investigation. She claimed these allegations emerged only after she raised complaints against industry veterans like Maniyanpilla Raju and Idavela Babu, connecting her case to the broader context of the Justice Hema Committee report, which documented widespread harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee, established in 2017 following a high-profile assault case, led to significant developments including 26 FIRs after the Kerala High Court ordered an SIT investigation. Despite the institutional framework, the actress emphasized her withdrawal wasn't due to any compromise but rather systemic failures in protection.

She concluded by announcing her intention to formally communicate her decision to the investigating officer within two days, while explicitly warning that any self-harm would be a direct result of governmental negligence.