Kerala Assembly Erupts In Heated Debate Over Alleged SFI-KSU Clash

The Kerala Assembly saw a heated exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan regarding a recent alleged clash between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), affiliated with the CPI(M) and Congress, respectively.



The incident reportedly occurred at Kerala University's Kariavattom campus, where KSU leader San Jose was allegedly attacked by SFI members, leading to a confrontation outside a police station.

Congress MLA M Vincent proposed an adjournment motion to discuss the altercation. CM Vijayan defended the SFI, highlighting its long history and contrasting it with the declining influence of the KSU. He remarked, “SFI is not a movement that grew in backrooms. KSU used to dominate every educational institution. How did you end up in your current state?” He also claimed that 35 people had been killed for being SFI members.

VD Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of endorsing campus violence through his remarks. “Your repeated assertions show you have no intention of correcting anything. The Chief Minister of Kerala is issuing a licence to beat people to death. After the Siddharth incident in Wayanad, Kerala thought such events would not repeat. Before that pain subsides, another young man was subjected to mob justice. Who gave permission for such a brutal act? Instead of taking him to a hospital, they took him to a police station.”

Satheesan reminded the CM that he is not a royal king but the Chief Minister of the state. CM Vijayan responded, saying he is no king but a servant of the people. “I will do anything for the people. I will always stand with the people," Vijayan retorted.

The Kerala Assembly was adjourned following the uproar.

