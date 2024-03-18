Kerala Authorities Crack Down On Reckless Biking: Seize Motorcycles And Impose Penalties

The Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department collaborated on a concerted statewide effort to curb reckless biking, which poses a threat to public safety. As a result, they have seized 32 motorcycles and taken legal action against four individuals involved in such activities.



In an operation titled "Bike Stunt," authorities suspended 26 licenses and imposed a penalty totaling Rs 4.70 lakh, according to police reports.



This action was prompted by the Traffic Road Safety Cell, operating under the Traffic IG, which investigated various social media accounts and uncovered videos depicting motorcycle stunts.

Authorities noted that most of the seized vehicles had been modified to enhance performance, contributing to their involvement in such dangerous activities.