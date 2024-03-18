  • Menu
Kerala Authorities Crack Down On Reckless Biking: Seize Motorcycles And Impose Penalties

  • 1. The Kerala Police and Motor Vehicles department launch a statewide effort to curb reckless biking, seizing 32 motorcycles and taking legal action against four individuals.
  • 2. Learn more about the crackdown and penalties imposed in the joint operation titled 'Bike Stunt'.

The Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department collaborated on a concerted statewide effort to curb reckless biking, which poses a threat to public safety. As a result, they have seized 32 motorcycles and taken legal action against four individuals involved in such activities.

In an operation titled "Bike Stunt," authorities suspended 26 licenses and imposed a penalty totaling Rs 4.70 lakh, according to police reports.

This action was prompted by the Traffic Road Safety Cell, operating under the Traffic IG, which investigated various social media accounts and uncovered videos depicting motorcycle stunts.

Authorities noted that most of the seized vehicles had been modified to enhance performance, contributing to their involvement in such dangerous activities.

