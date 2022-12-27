  • Menu
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Modi with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan 

Highlights

The Kerala chief minister is in the capital to attend the politburo meeting of the CPM, which is being held in Delhi today.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released photographs of the meeting.

