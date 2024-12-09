Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticizes Centre Over Wayanad Landslide Response

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized the central government and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of spreading misinformation and ignoring the state's urgent needs after the devastating Wayanad landslide.

The remarks were triggered by Shah's claim that Kerala delayed submitting a disaster assessment report, which Vijayan dismissed as baseless. “This is not factual. Earlier, the Home Minister falsely alleged Kerala ignored warnings about the landslide. No such warning existed,” Vijayan said.

He clarified that Kerala had submitted a detailed disaster relief memorandum under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on August 17, during the Prime Minister’s visit. The request for Rs 2,031 crore in relief has gone unanswered for over three months.

Highlighting inequity in disaster relief, Vijayan pointed out that other states received swift funds for less severe calamities. He also noted Kerala’s timely submission of a 583-page Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report within the stipulated timeframe.

Key demands—such as declaring the Wayanad landslide a severe disaster, writing off survivors' debts, and granting emergency relief—remain unmet. Vijayan claimed this reflects bias against the state, potentially influenced by Kerala’s political leanings.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s Kerala unit, Vijayan questioned their commitment to the state’s interests, contrasting their stance with that of opposition parties in other states. He urged the Centre to address Kerala's concerns without prejudice, stating, “This step-motherly treatment must stop.”