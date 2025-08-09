Kerala CPI(M) leader faces backlash over astrologer visit, sparks ideological debate

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh controversy has erupted within the CPI(M) after state secretary M.V. Govindan allegedly visited prominent astrologer Madhava Pothuval in Payyannur.

The issue got traction on social media after a photograph of the meeting went viral. It also took centre stage at the recent state committee meeting.

At the meeting, P. Jayarajan is understood to have raised concern that some party leaders are making visits to astrologers a habit, calling it a direct violation of the CPI(M)’s core Marxist ideology.

Both Jayarajan and Govindan hail from Kannur and were once very close to each other, but now their relations seem to have strained.

Jayarajan on Saturday feigned ignorance about it and said, “I think all of you would have heard what Govindan had to say about it.”

Drawing parallels with past controversies, a section in the party noted that targeting Govindan echoes earlier moves to isolate the late former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan over a temple ritual dispute.

With local body elections approaching, party leadership is expected to intervene to contain the dispute before it affects the organization’s public image.

Govindan, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying, “No criticism has been raised against me. These claims are unfounded. The media is to blame as they create controversies and then ask for my response.”

For the CPI(M), the astrologer controversy has become yet another test of internal discipline and ideological consistency, with the party now facing the task of managing both public perception and internal discord.

Meanwhile, veteran party leader A.K.Balan also played down the controversy, saying, “See, we meet lots of people which including astrologers and others. Just because some CPI-M leaders meet an astrologer, it should not be seen that we are followers of such professionals.”