Kerala HC asks Centre to spell out its new vaccine policy

Kochi, June 8: The Kerala High Court has asked the central government to spell out its new vaccine policy on Wednesday.

The court issued this directive while hearing a bunch of petitions, asking for streamlining of distribution of Covid vaccines.

The state government informed the court that it has cancelled the order that was given to the companies for the purchase of one lakh vaccine doses after they informed that they were unable to supply these large quantities.

Moreover, they can supply vaccines only as per the directions given by the Centre.

Following this the court posted the case for further hearing on Thursday.

It was on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccines for all above 18 years of age from June 21.

In the new policy, the private hospitals have been allotted 25 per cent of the total vaccines that are produced and are allowed to charge an extra Rs 150 per dose as service charges.