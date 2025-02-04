Live
Just In
Kerala HC Orders Demolition Of Army Housing Towers Over Safety Concerns In Kochi
Court mandates demolition and reconstruction of two residential towers for Army personnel in Vyttila, citing structural instability and poor construction quality; AWHO directed to provide compensation and temporary accommodation.
The Kerala High Court has issued orders for the demolition and reconstruction of two residential towers in the Chander Kunj Army complex at Vyttila, Kochi, following serious structural safety concerns. The ruling came in response to a petition from residents and the Silver Sand Island apartment owners' association against the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO).
The court's investigation revealed significant construction deficiencies, including lack of quality control documentation for essential materials like steel, cement, and aggregates. Residents reported structural instability, seepage, and water leakage issues in their investments. Justice Mohammed Nias CP attributed the buildings' deterioration to "human-induced" factors, determining that continued occupancy posed unacceptable risks.
The verdict, based on expert assessments and various legal frameworks including the Kerala Municipalities Act and Disaster Management Act, established demolition as the only safe solution. The court has tasked the District Collector with forming an expert committee to supervise both the demolition and reconstruction processes.
AWHO must provide monthly compensation of Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 23,000 to residents of Towers B and C respectively for alternative housing during reconstruction. The organization is also required to allocate Rs. 175 crores as per committee guidelines.
In its ruling, the court expressed particular concern that Army personnel were affected by these construction failures. The judgment emphasized that all authorities, including military officials, must maintain exceptional standards for service members' safety and dignity, noting that such lapses could potentially impact service morale and trust.