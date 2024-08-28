Kerala Police File Rape Case Against Actor Siddique Following Actress's Allegation

The Trivandrum Museum Police have registered a non-bailable rape case against prominent Malayalam actor Siddique following a complaint by an actress. This First Information Report (FIR) stems from allegations of an incident that reportedly occurred eight years ago in 2016.

The complainant approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with examining sexual harassment claims in the Malayalam film industry, to file her report. Her decision to come forward publicly followed Siddique's recent dismissal of the Hema Committee report's findings.

In her account to the media, the actress described being lured to Siddique's room at the Mascot Hotel under the pretext of a film discussion, where the alleged assault took place. She emphatically denied Siddique's version of events, calling his statements "completely false."

Countering these allegations, Siddique has approached the Director General of Police (DGP) with a complaint, asserting that these accusations are a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation. He maintains that he only met the actress once in 2016, in the presence of her parents.

This controversy has led to Siddique's resignation from his position as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The case has gained significant attention, joining other prominent issues in the public discourse such as the Kolkata rape case, Middle East tensions, and the unified pension scheme debate.