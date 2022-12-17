Kerala to use designs to augment economic development: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi: Kerala is working to use designs as a means to augment economic development by capitalising on the vibrant culture and startup eco system in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration of a 2-day Kochi Design Week (KDW) at Bolgatty Island here, Vijayan said the State was going to come up with a "Design Policy" for turning Kerala into a global hub in the creative field, according to a release issued by Kerala Start Up Mission (KSUM).

He is quoted as having said at the event that the KDW, the 'Huddle Global' tech conclave, and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale mega art festival would provide inputs for the Design Policy.

According to the release, Vijayan said inquisitiveness and critical thinking were two factors essential for foray in design and Kerala possessed both "owing to its recent initiatives in the field alongside its rich pool of age-old performing arts known for their colour and compositions."

"Thus, while ethnic forms such as Theyyam and Kathakali already gave Kerala a grand sense about design, the area was further rejuvenated in this century by administrative impetus on innovative fabrications propelled by facilities such as K-FON (Kerala fibre optic network) and strong internet connectivity," he is quoted as having said in the release.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who also attended the inaugural event, said the State was aiming to shortly launch 'Made in Kerala' as a brand by bringing under it products such as coconut oil, cashew nut and coir.

The KDW is open to the public on both days -- December 16-17 -- for enjoying the design fair and entertainment programmes like telecast of World Cup football on a giant screen, the release said. "The gathering has more than 25,000 delegates comprising design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policy-makers, government officials and the general public.

"The festival is being held in partnership with national and international industry bodies such as the World Design Organisation, World Design Council, and Indian Institute of Interior Designers," the KSUM release said.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.