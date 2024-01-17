Live
- RBI chief sees India's GDP growth at 7% in 2024-25 despite global challenges
- Kailash Gahlot inaugurates the services of Namma Yatri app in Delhi
- GODI India to set up Lithium giga factory in Telangana
- Calcutta HC allows BJP-backed outfit to hold Puja of Lord Ram at Kalighat on Jan 22
- Maha: MVA slams BJP as Filmfare-2024 awards to unveil in Gujarat
- Those who pose as patriots today did not fight against British but reconciled: Siddaramaiah
- Drama continues over Chandigarh mayoral poll
- No one has invited Lalu for Ram Mandir inauguration: Samrat Choudhary
- I'm a monk because of Ram Mandir movement: Yogi
- PM did nothing to resolve the Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi
Just In
Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple to present 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya
The famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala will present 'Onavillu', a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya to mark the occasion of its consecration on January 22.
Thiruvananthapuram: The famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala will present 'Onavillu', a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya to mark the occasion of its consecration on January 22.
The bow is presented as a gift to the Lord Ram Temple. Temple Tantri and its administrative panel members would hand over the 'Onavillu' to the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust representatives at a function to be held at the eastern entrance of the shrine on January 18, the executive officer of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple said in a statement on Wednesday.
'Onavillu' is a ceremonial offering dedicated to Lord Sree Padmanabha as part of a three-century-old tradition. The members of a traditional family here make an artistic offering at the Lord Padmanabha Temple on the auspicious 'Thiru Onam' day every year. "The ceremonial bow is presented to the Ayodhya Temple on behalf of the devotees of Lord Padmanabha," a temple official told PTI.
It would be taken to Ayodhya on a flight from Kochi, he said. Arrangements will be made for devotees to catch a glimpse of the auspicious bow on the shrine premises tomorrow. They would also get to circumnutate the temple, carrying the ceremonial bow later, the official said. Considered sacred by devotees, the 'villu' is generally a bow-shaped wooden panel with paintings on both sides with themes like 'Ananthasayanam', the mythical serpent Aanantha, 'Dashavataram', incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Sreerama Pattabhishekam, anointing of Lord Rama as King and so on.