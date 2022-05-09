Khalistan flags hung on Himachal Assembly gate

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said strict action would be taken against those responsible after three Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala.

"Condemn the cowardly act of putting up Khalistan flags at gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex," Thakur tweeted , soon after the flags were discovered. "Only Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there's a need for more security arrangements here during that time. The incident will be probed and strict action will be taken."

Soon after the incident came to light, a police official informed that the flags were removed from the gates and walls.

Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident.

"It might have happened late night or early morning . We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab," the SP said.

The police will register a case into the matter today, he further informed.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the putting up of Khalistan flags and sought strict action against those involved in it. He claimed that "fringe elements" were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood in the country by such acts.

"Urge the Himachal Pradesh CMO to take strict action against the perpetrators," Singh said in a tweet.