Kharge all praise for Sonia

New Delhi: Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended his greetings to outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi who, he said, sacrificed many years of her life for the grand old party.

Addressing the media after winning the election, Kharge said, "I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all the party workers. Under her leadership, we formed our government at the Centre twice."

The Rajya Sabha MP further said he would work together with party leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently headlining the Bharat Jodo Yatra and had cast his vote for the election from a campsite in Karnataka.

Kharge also congratulated his opponent in the election Shashi Tharoor. "I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. I met him and discussed how to take the party forward."

"We all have to work like workers of the party, nobody is big or small in the party. We have to unitedly fight against the fascist forces that are attacking the democratic institutions under the garb of communalism," he added.