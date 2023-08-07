Kharge, Rahul laud Gaddar

New Delhi: cdpresident Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over demise of former Maoist ideologue and revolutionary balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar.

Congress President in a tweet wrote, “Gummadi Vittal Rao will remain a hope for the aspirations of the weakest sections. “His poetry, passionate songs and activism espousing the cause of social justice shall always be a source of inspiration for Telangana and its people. “We express our deepest condolences on his passing away, and our thoughts are with his family and followers,” Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet wrote: “Saddened to hear about the demise of Gummadi Vittal Rao, Telangana’s iconic poet, balladeer and fiery activist. “His love for the people of Telangana drove him to fight tirelessly for the marginalised. May his legacy continue to inspire us all,” he said.

Expressing grief, Priyanka in a tweet wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Gummadi Vittal Rao garu, the iconic poet and relentless activist.”

She said his unwavering dedication to social causes and the fight for Telangana's statehood was truly inspiring. “Gaddar ji's powerful verses echoed the aspirations of millions, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. May his legacy continue to ignite the flames of change. Rest in peace, Gaddar garu,” Vadra added.

Congress MP and party's Communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh in a tweet wrote, “The one and only Gaddar —revolutionary poet, balladeer, folk singer and activist who electrified audiences in Telangana especially, has just passed away. His fiercely passionate commitment to social justice was legendary.

“I recall my many interactions with him and would always be struck by his charisma and moved by the saga of his struggles,” he said.