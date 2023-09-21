  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kharge, Rahul to address Congress rally in Jaipur Saturday

Kharge, Rahul to address Congress rally in Jaipur Saturday
x
Highlights

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

They will also lay the foundation of a new party office building here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the building site and the meeting venue on Thursday and took stock of the preparations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X