- TN CM announces Rs 560 cr relief for paddy crop loss to farmers
- Bengal to use only electric vehicles in administrative functioning
- SC refuses to interfere with order to release Cauvery water to TN, protests erupt in Karnataka
- Land-for-job scam: After Lalu, sanctions against 3 more obtained, CBI tells Delhi court
- IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement
- I and B ministry advisory to all TV channels, no to persons with terrorism charges in debates
- India continues to help SL’s crippled railway, completes projects worth over $1bn
- HDFC MF gets Reserve Bank nod for hiking stake in Federal Bank, Equitas SFB, 3 other lenders
- Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 crore worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra
Kharge, Rahul to address Congress rally in Jaipur Saturday
Highlights
Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.
They will also lay the foundation of a new party office building here.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the building site and the meeting venue on Thursday and took stock of the preparations.
