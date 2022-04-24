Khargone riots: 64 FIRs, 175 people held so far

Bhopal: Police have so far arrested 175 people in connection with the violence in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami celebration earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.

Local administration relaxed the curfew in Khargone for nine hours -- from 8 am to 5 pm -- for the second day in a row on Sunday.

But, night curfew will continue, in-charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said, adding that no untoward incident was reported during the curfew relaxation on Saturday. So far, 64 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in Khargone city on April 10, and 175 people have been arrested, Kashwani told reporters on Saturday.

He said that Mohsin aka Waseem, who was arrested in connection with the firing at Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, was presented before a local court on Saturday and sent in three-day police remand.

The accused is being questioned and further details are being collected, the police official said.