Kolkata, Bihar STF bust firearms manufacturing unit in Bhagalpur; 5 held

Kolkata: A joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police and the Bihar STF has unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit operating in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, leading to the arrest of five persons, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the illegal arms factory was operating on the first floor of a house owned by Md. Nasir Ansari, located under the jurisdiction of Madhusudanpur police station in Bhagalpur district. The illegal manufacturing unit was allegedly being run under the cover of a spinning mill functioning on the ground floor of the same premises, in an apparent attempt to conceal the firearms production activity.

A total of five persons, including one co-owner of the premises and four skilled arms makers allegedly involved in manufacturing illegal firearms, were arrested during the operation carried out on Tuesday night.

During the search operation, police recovered a significant quantity of illegal firearms and manufacturing equipment from the premises.

The seized items included 20 semi-finished country-made 7.65 mm pistols, eight pistol barrels, one lathe machine, two milling machines, one drill machine, one grinding and polishing machine, one hand grinder, and a large quantity of tools and raw materials used in the manufacturing of firearms.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md. Monazir (21), Md. Shadab Ali alias Saddam (32), Md. Aslam alias Tinku (41), Md. Samsher Alam alias Chotu (36), and Md. Shahanawaz (25).

All five accused are currently being interrogated to ascertain the scale of the illegal arms manufacturing network and their possible links with organised criminal groups.

Police sources said that the bust is being seen as a significant success for the Kolkata Police STF, particularly in view of heightened security concerns ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Investigators are probing whether there was any plan to smuggle the illegal firearms into West Bengal for use during the election period or for other criminal purposes.

Officials are also examining whether the arrested persons were part of a larger organised arms manufacturing and supply network, and whether there were other associates or masterminds involved in the illegal operation.

It may be noted that Kolkata Police has intensified surveillance and enforcement activities ahead of the Assembly elections to prevent illegal arms movement into the state. Recently, Kolkata Police arrested a man from the Gariahat area in south Kolkata who was found in possession of multiple firearms allegedly being smuggled from Gaya district in Bihar.

Investigators have reportedly obtained important leads after questioning the accused in that case, which contributed to intelligence inputs regarding illegal arms manufacturing and smuggling networks operating in neighbouring states.

According to police sources, the joint operation involving Kolkata Police STF, Bihar STF, and Madhusudanpur police in Bhagalpur was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs received from confidential sources regarding illegal arms manufacturing activities at the premises.

Officials said that at first glance, the premises appeared to be an ordinary spinning mill operating on the ground floor. However, upon conducting a detailed search of the building, investigators discovered the concealed firearms manufacturing unit operating on the upper floor, exposing the illegal operation.

Further investigation is under way to identify other members of the network and trace the supply chain and intended destinations of the illegal firearms.



