Kolkata Durga puja bags Unesco heritage tag

Kolkata: The Unesco on Wednesday accorded heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival, bringing glory to the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauding the move.

"Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the organisation said in a tweet attaching a photo of the goddess with hashtag 'living heritage'. Modi has hailed Uneco's decision as a "matter of great pride and joy for every Indian".