Kolkata gears up for CAA protests ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to reach Kolkata on a two-day visit on Saturday. The Congress, Left Front and other political outfits have lined up a series of protest rallies across the state over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC issue on the day of his visit, to put more pressure on the centre.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city from January 11 and will arrive in the city in the evening hours. He will be put up at Raj Bhavan as per the government protocol.

Several organisations have declared they would stage protests against Modi and show him black flags.

Protests in various parts:

Students organisations are scheduled to organise a protest march from Nandan area - the city's cultural hub - to Raj Bhavan at 2 PM against the CAA. Solidarity to the recent violence at JNU and Jamia Milia University campuses is also another reason for the protest.

Some Muslim organisations have also called for a rally at Rani Rashmoni Road which is very close to Raj Bhavan against the CAA and NRC at around 1 pm.

CPI(M) and Congress parties haven't disclosed the timings of their protests. They have announced that protest would take place across the city and black flags would be shown to the prime minister when he visits the city.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), students' wing of the CPI(M), have also called for demonstrations in several parts of Kolkata on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bengal unit chapter of Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind too has called for black flag protests.

A protest rally is also planned from Nandan Chattar to Rajbhavan, while another protest near the Lenin statue at Esplanade will take place at 3 pm.