Kolkata top cop admits to flaws in tackling of RG Kar ransacking incident

Kolkata: A few hours after the Calcutta High Court questioned the role of the police in relation to the ransacking of state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, the city’s Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal also admitted to flaws on the part of his force.



According to Vineet Kumar Goyal, the police did not anticipate that the peaceful agitation would suddenly turn violent.

“That was our mistake. After the Deputy Commissioner (North) got injured after being hit on his head, our men got disoriented and took time to recover. Many police personnel also got injured. If you want to call it our failure, you can do that,” the Police Commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court questioned the police’s Intelligence failure in anticipating the violence.

Observers say that the Police Commissioner’s admission was an indirect acceptance of the observation of the Calcutta High Court on this count.

However, his statements on Friday were in total contradiction to what he said after arriving at RG Kar on Wednesday night, almost an hour after the ransacking had taken place.

“This is the impact of continuous and negative media campaigns that have shown the city police in a bad light. In addition, there have been social media campaigns. Now the responsibility of the investigation of the case is with the CBI. Let them investigate the matter,” an angry Goyal had said on Wednesday night.

On Friday afternoon, however, he issued an appeal to all to have faith in the CBI probe.

“You might not have faith in us. At least have faith in them. I am sure that they will crack the case on the basis of evidence. My only request to people is not to spread rumours,” the Police Commissioner said.