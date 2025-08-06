  • Menu
Kotak Bank Clarifies False UPI Balance Report, Advises App Use for Accurate Info

Highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank has clarified that reports of a 37-digit bank balance via a third-party UPI app are incorrect. Customers are advised to check balances only via official apps or net banking.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has asked customers to check their account balance only through its official mobile app or net banking.

This comes after reports claimed that a person saw a very large (37-digit) balance using a third-party UPI app. The bank clarified that this information was wrong, and the balance shown was not real.

Why Did This Happen?

  • The customer used a UPI app called Navi.
  • UPI apps connect to your bank account to show your balance or make payments.
  • Sometimes, these apps may show incorrect information due to technical errors.

What You Should Do

To get the correct account balance:

  • Use the Kotak mobile banking app
  • Or visit the official Kotak website (kotak.com)

How UPI Apps Work

  • UPI apps like Navi, PhonePe, or Google Pay let you send money and check balances.
  • They link your bank account using your mobile number and a UPI PIN.
  • Every account gets a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) — this is used instead of your account number.
  • When you check your balance, the app sends a request to your bank through NPCI.
  • The bank replies with your actual balance.

But if the app has a bug or technical problem, it may show the wrong amount.

