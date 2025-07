Kunal Chavan Jharsuguda Collector

Jharsuguda: KunalMotiram Chavan joined as the new Collector of Jharsuguda. A 2020 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer, Chavan took over the new responsibility from outgoing Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane.

Chavan was earlier serving as the Additional District Magistrate in Padmapur sub-district of Bargarh district.

Naravane has been posted as the Director of Industries Department. IAS probationer Pragyananda Giri , Additional District Magistrate (General) Brajabandhu Bhoi, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) Kishore Chandra Swain, Sub-Collector Sabyasachi Panda, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Mahesh Mohan Panda and departmental officers were present during the occasion.