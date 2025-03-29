Kunal Kamra gets pre-arrest bail till April 7

Mumbai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra interim pre-arrest bail till April 7 in a case pertaining to his recent comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The development came hours after Kamra, who is facing heat over his jokes on Mr Shinde, moved the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

He submitted that he hails from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and feared arrest by Mumbai Police. Justice Sunder Mohan granted Kamra the relief on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district.

The judge also issued notice to Second Respondent (Khar Police) and posted the matter to April 7.