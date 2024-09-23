KV inaugurates Vikash Mela

Dhenkanal: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo inaugurated the district-level Vikash Mela atMahisapat Pallishree Mela ground here on Saturday. As many as 25 stalls, including those highlighting the performances of State BJP government, which has completed 100 days, were set up. A book on the achievements of Dhenkanal district in the last 100 days was also released by Singh Deo. The book highlights how the district administration has made strides in the fields of development and welfare schemes.

Singh Deo criticised the previous BJD government for failing to implement potato mission. He said Odisha government will set up 58 cold storage in sub-divisions and promote organic farming in the State.

Singh Deo also reviewed the ongoing BJP membership drive in the presence of district BJP president Naresh Mohapatra and party MLAs.He urged each of the BJP functionaries to enrol100 members so that the target of 10 lakhcan be achieved in the district. Singh Deo went to the houses of three persons, Bibhuti Nanda, Prasana Patnaik and Prafulla Kumar Mishra, for the membership drive. Parjanga MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak and Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra were present.