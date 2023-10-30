Live
Just In
Lalu Prasad slams Centre over frequent train accidents
Following a massive train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, RJD chief and former Railway Minister expressed deep concern over it.
While uploading a post on social media platform X, Lalu Prasad Yadav asked who will take the responsibility of frequent train accidents in the country.
“On Sunday, two passenger trains met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh claiming 14 lives and leaving over 50 injured. I express deep condolences to the family members of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured passengers,” Yadav said.
“Who will take the responsibility for frequent train accidents in the country? How many days will they hide casualties through headline management? As per the CAG report, India railway is in heavy loss in the country. They have destroyed everything of Indian Railway through privatisation,” Yadav said.
On Sunday the Palasa passenger train rammed into the Raigarh passenger train from behind, claiming 14 lives. With over 50 passengers injured, the East Coastal Railway (ECR) officials believe that the toll may rise.
Earlier, five passengers were killed and over 30 injured when Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Kamakhya North East Express derailed at Raghunathpur station on October 11.
The Balasore triple train tragedy also happened in Odisha when Coromandel Express and other two trains collided with each other claiming the lives of 292 passengers.