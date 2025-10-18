Lankan PM visits CM Shri School, explores collaboration in edn

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Friday visited the CM SHRI in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital’s modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.

According to an official, both sides discussed areas of possible collaboration, including teacher training, vocational education and sustainability in schools. A proposed “Delhi-Colombo Education Bridge” seeks to promote exchange programmes for students and teachers and foster partnerships in sustainable school design, innovation and youth leadership.

During her visit to the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Amarasuriya was briefed on Delhi’s public education model.

Sood, in a post on X, said he had the privilege of accompanying the visiting dignitary during the tour, which “showcased modern infrastructure, innovative teaching practices and a digital learning environment.”

“The visit provided a meaningful opportunity for interaction with students and teachers, reflecting the shared belief that education is the foundation of progress and partnership,” he said.

Sood added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government continues to strengthen public education and develop future-ready schools.

The visit highlighted the transformation of Delhi’s public education system through the CM SHRI School model -- a flagship initiative to build “Schools of the 21st Century” with a focus on sustainability, happiness, research and innovation, according to the official.

He said the model promotes experiential learning, AI-driven classrooms and equal opportunities for students, including free coaching for national entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. Each school also has facilities such as a “Heart-to-Heart Lounge” and a “Stress Buster Room” to support students’ emotional well-being.

The CM SHRI schools are designed to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and are being developed as zero-waste, energy-efficient campuses, he said.

The visit also had a symbolic touch, as both Amarasuriya and Sood, along with Chief Minister Gupta, are alumni of Delhi University, as per official.

“Delhi’s schools are not competing with anyone -- they are collaborating with everyone. The vision is to make education a bridge between nations, not a boundary between systems,” he added.