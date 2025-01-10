Launched by AIADMK 12 years ago: Stalin govt to renovate 291 Amma canteens

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated the renovation of 291 dilapidated Amma Canteens for Rs 18.61 crore, which were launched during the AIADMK regime over 12 years ago.

Following the replacement of damaged utensils at Amma Unavagams (Amma Canteens), private contractors have been tasked with undertaking developmental works across the city.

Amma Canteens were launched on February 24, 2013, on the birthday of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when the AIADMK was in power. Initially set up in Chennai, the canteens soon expanded to various towns and cities, with the number in Chennai growing to 407.

These subsidized outlets, run by municipalities and corporations with provisions supplied by the Civil Supplies Department, became a lifeline for many. They offered idlis and pongal with hot sambar and chutney for breakfast, as well as sambar rice and curd rice for lunch -- all priced under Rs 10.

Amma Canteens served daily wage workers, students, itinerant communities, early morning commuters, and even software professionals living away from home. The affordable prices and quality food made the canteens immensely popular. However, for safety reasons, some canteens operating in old buildings were closed.

Currently, 388 Amma Unavagams are operational in Chennai. During a recent inspection at an Amma Unavagam in Alwarpet, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instructed authorities to renovate the dilapidated facilities.

This directive has led to the replacement of old cooking utensils, many of which had been in use for over a decade. As part of the renovation, GCC’s private contractors will develop 109 Amma Unavagams in North Chennai,

including Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Madhavaram (Zone 3), Tondiarpet (Zone 4), and Royapuram (Zone 5), at an estimated cost of Rs 6.22 crore. Similarly, 101 canteens in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), Ambattur (Zone 7), Anna Nagar (Zone 8), Teynampet (Zone 9), and Kodambakkam (Zone 10) will be developed for Rs 7.12 crore. An additional 81 canteens in South Chennai will be repaired for Rs 5.27 crore.

P.M. Manikantan, an autorickshaw driver in Chennai, reflected on the evolution of Amma Canteens: “On a busy day, stopping by any Amma Unavagam was the healthiest break for many. But these days, many canteens are closed, and some do not operate regularly. Earlier, side dishes were practically unlimited, but now they are restricted at certain outlets.”

