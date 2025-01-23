Law & order in Bihar has collapsed completely: RJD condemns murderous attack on Anant Singh

Patna: Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a firing incident, which involved a gunfight and clash between two groups in Nauranga village in Bihar. The incident, allegedly involving the infamous Sonu-Monu gang, has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders over Bihar's deteriorating law and order situation.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari condemned the incident, stating that law and order in Bihar has “completely collapsed” and that criminal rule has taken over the state.

Tiwari expressed outrage over the fact that such an event unfolded in Patna with around "200 rounds of bullets" being fired, questioning what kind of state Bihar had become under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government.

Tiwari further criticised the Chief Minister’s focus on his Pragati Yatra, while criminals run rampant across the state.

"What is happening in Bihar? There is a rampage by criminals, and the people in power are busy saving their government while the police's courage is fading," he said.

The altercation in Nauranga village began when Anant Singh and his aides visited the area to intervene in a dispute involving the Sonu-Monu gang, which had reportedly taken control of a house.

According to sources, tensions rose when the gang members allegedly misbehaved with Singh and his team, leading to a violent exchange of gunfire.

After the shootout, police forces from five different stations arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The attack on Singh highlights the growing concerns over the state's escalating crime and the erosion of the authority of law enforcement agencies in Bihar.

Singh stepped out of jail on August 14, 2024 after the Patna High Court acquitted him in a case related to the possession of an AK-47 assault rifle and a bulletproof jacket. He was convicted by the Patna MLA/MP special court and awarded 10 years' imprisonment, which made him lose membership of the Bihar Assembly.