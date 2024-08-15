Live
Lawyers, Bar a constant force of good in our country: CJI Chandrachud on I-Day
New Delhi: Lawyers and the Bar have been a constant force of good in our country even after Independence, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, in his address on the 78th Independence Day at the Supreme Court.
In our freedom struggle, many lawyers gave up their lucrative legal practices and dedicated themselves to the cause of the nation, the CJI recalled.
“They (lawyers) were instrumental, not only in achieving freedom for India, but also in establishing a fiercely independent judiciary. But the task of patriotic lawyers did not end with India achieving her Independence. Lawyers and the Bar have been a constant force of good in our country even after Independence,” CJI Chandrachud said.
He reminded the legal community that it has a responsibility to keep the moral conscience of Indian society and of the court, adding that the Bar has been responsible for the direction of many important constitutional and legal developments in the country which have furthered the aspirations of our freedom fighters.
CJI Chandrachud said, “The legal community has been instrumental in rooting the Constitution on a firm basic structure, ushering in substantive due process, protecting the dignity of women, gender minorities, and LGBTQ+ people and other marginalised communities.”
He said that the country, in the last 77 years, has conquered new frontiers of social justice, scientific development, economic prosperity and political milestones.
“Every beating heart in India, no matter their age or stature, goes back in time and fills with a deeply emotive sense of patriotism and indebtedness to our freedom fighters when we see our majestic flag flying high against the air of freedom on Independence Day,” CJI Chandrachud said.