Leader of the opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' may visit Manipur next week
New Delhi: Amidst the ruckus in Manipur, on Wednesday 19th July, the video of brutality with two women went viral. After this video surfaced, the opposition is criticizing the government and due to this many questions have also arisen on the government.
Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the opposition alliance's leader, 'I.N.D.I.A' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), may visit Manipur at the end of the next week. The opposition parties will meet in the Parliament on Monday morning (July 24), where a final decision on the date may be made.
Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal, has also expressed a desire to visit Manipur. Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stated on Thursday, July 20, that she is in discussions with chief ministers of other states about visiting the state.Also she discussed her plans to visit Manipur with Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, July 21.