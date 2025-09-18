Leaders greet PM Modi as he turns 75

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from across the country and around the world, with political leaders, party workers, and citizens expressing their admiration, gratitude, and well-wishes for the 'world's most popular leader'.

PM Modi’s birthday came packed with the launch of welfare programmes and the ruling BJP launched 'Sewa Pakhwada' in which blood donation camps were organised across the country.

US President Donald Trump called his ‘friend’ to wish him on his birthday. At the same time, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov admired Modi's contributions towards taking New Delhi-Moscow relationship to new heights.

PM Modi responded to Trump’s greeting saying, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday.”

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama extended his greetings saying, "For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than 66 years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality."

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni also wished PM Modi on his birthday and shared a selfie of them. "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, determination, and ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and respect, I wish him health and energy to continue guiding India towards a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our nations," she wrote in a post on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended their greetings to PM Modi and lauded his “enormous personal contribution” to world peace.

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Modi with a message to “lead the nation to new heights of progress” given his “unparalleled leadership.” “I pray to God that you always remain healthy and joyful, and with your unparalleled leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” she said in a post on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Modi with Covid vaccines, farmer welfare along with bringing “pride to both heritage and science” from the “southern pole of the moon in space to the depths of the sea in Dwarka.”