Live
- Today's Horoscope for December 25, 2024: Unlock the Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign
- Devotees Flock to Indrakeeladri for Final Day of Bhavani Initiations
- Leaders Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 100th Birth Anniversary in Delhi
- AAP accuses BJP of orchestrating 'dirty conspiracy,' claims plans to arrest CM Atishi
- Beginning of new era for Bundelkhand: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Ken-Betwa project
- Heartwarming Christmas Wishes for 2024: Spread Love, Joy, and Peace this Holiday Season
- Max Movie Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Packs a Punch
- Karnataka Woman Reunites With Family After 25 Years
- Row Erupts Over Delhi Government’s Warnings Against Alleged AAP Welfare Schemes
- Surat Police Arrest Two Fake Doctors Operating Without Qualifications
Just In
Leaders Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 100th Birth Anniversary in Delhi
Prominent leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, gathered at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.
In Delhi, a special ceremony was held at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Many important leaders attended, including President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Several Members of Parliament also took part in the ceremony to honor Vajpayee.
At the ceremony, leaders remembered Vajpayee for his important role in India's development and for shaping the country’s future. On the occasion of Vajpayee's birthday, CM Chandrababu Naidu shared a message on social media (called 'X'), praising Vajpayee's leadership.
Naidu called him a leader the nation is proud of, saying that his vision helped India become one of the world's leading countries. He also mentioned that Vajpayee’s unique ideas for India’s growth would always be remembered and paid tribute to him.