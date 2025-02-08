Legal awareness camp held for devotees in Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: In a unique initiative by the District Legal Services Authority, Prayagraj, a legal awareness and literacy camp was organised in the fair area on Friday.

The initiative has come following the instructions of the District Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Prayagraj, Santosh Rai, and Secretary Dinesh Kumar Gautam. Information about legal rights, emergency assistance services and legal aid centres to the devotees was provided.

It is meant to increase legal aid and awareness of devotees during Mahakumbh 2025. During this, a report was sought by sending a letter to the hospitals, Mela Adhikari and District Magistrate to identify the injured and dead devotees in the stampede in the fair area on January 29.

A legal aid centre has been set up in the District Court Camp located in Sector 3, where paralegal volunteers are collecting information on injured and dead devotees in the fair area and trying to ensure their identification through various District Legal Services Authorities of India.Paralegal volunteers have also been appointed in the hospitals established in the Maha Kumbh area and Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, who are collecting the details of injured and dead devotees and sending them to the District Legal Services Authority at the national level. Devotees and their families are informed that to get information about missing or injured persons in the fair area, they can contact NALSA toll-free number 15100 and District Legal Services Authority, Prayagraj’s mobile number 9532671570, said Dinesh Kumar Gautam.