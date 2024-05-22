Live
- Police Raid on MLA’s Residence Sparks Clash with Supporters
- Nykaa’s net profit nosedives 48 per cent to Rs 9 crore QoQ
- I don’t accept Calcutta HC’s OBC certificate cancellation order: Bengal CM
- Australia reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
- Leopard caught in wire mesh in Kerala's Palakkad, dies after rescue mission
- Rajasthan sizzles: Met dept warns of mercury shooting up to 48 degree celsius in next 72 hours
- Ekal abhiyan Varg meeting held in Gadwal
- Pakistan forms committee to investigate mob attack on its students in Bishkek
- Ixigo receives SEBI nod for IPO as Oyo withdraws papers
- Saikat and Illingworth to be on-field umpires in Men’s T20 World Cup opening match between USA and Canada
Just In
Leopard caught in wire mesh in Kerala's Palakkad, dies after rescue mission
A leopard, trapped in a wire mesh near a farm in Kerala's Palakkad district on Wednesday, died soon after wildlife officials freed it and put it in a cage, officials said.
Kochi: A leopard, trapped in a wire mesh near a farm in Kerala's Palakkad district on Wednesday, died soon after wildlife officials freed it and put it in a cage, officials said.
The incident occurred at a farm at Vazhapuzha near Kollengode in Palakkad.
The farm owner spotted the trapped leopard in the morning and informed the local forest officials.
By then, a good number of local people had arrived to see the leopard which was struggling to free itself.
By noon, the authorities decided to tranquilise the leopard. A veterinarian fired a dart and after a few minutes, the leopard became immobile. Soon the forest and police officials managed to put it in a cage but soon after that, it died.
A post-mortem examination of the wild cat will be conducted on Thursday, and authorities said that the immediate cause of death was probably due to internal bleeding. Of late, the number of cases of man-animal conflict has increased hugely across the state.