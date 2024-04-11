  • Menu
LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, police said.

The terrorist, killed during the encounter with the security forces in Frassipora village of Pulwama, has been identified as LeT’s Danish Aijaz Sheikh, hailing from Ellahibagh locality in the Buchpora area of Srinagar.

Police said Sheikh had joined the LeT ranks two weeks back.

Army and the police had surrounded Frassipora village, 2 km from Pulwama town, early on Thursday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there. As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorist, he opened fire, triggering an encounter during which Sheikh was killed.

Firing has stopped, but a search operation is still on in the area.

