Let us not choke oceans: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday appealed to people to take a pledge of not choking oceans with plastic waste. The former chief minister’s comments came on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

“Oceans are the lungs of our planet and sustain life on Earth. Oceans generate oxygen, regulate climate and are major sources of food and medicine. On #WorldOceansDay, let us take a pledge not to choke the oceans with plastic waste for a healthier planet,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, environmental group Greenpeace India created a sand art at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark to highlight the critical role the ocean plays in sustaining biodiversity, regulating the climate and supporting coastal communities.

“The sinking of a cargo ship (on May 25) offshore in Kerala is not an isolated incident. From Odisha to Kerala, our oceans are facing multiple challenges, including climate change, pollution, overfishing and industrial activities,” Greenpeace India said in a statement.