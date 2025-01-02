Letter to RSS chief: Sandeep calls Kejriwal 'Sanghi'

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for writing a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, label-ling him as a "Sanghi."

Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief raised questions about BJP's recent actions. He asked whether the RSS supports the BJP's alleged wrongdoing, including vote-buying through open distribution of money and large-scale deletion of Dalits and Purvanchali votes from voter lists.

"Doesn't the RSS feel that the BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal questioned.

Reacting sharply to this, Dikshit told IANS, "I don't understand the relevance of this letter. A person complaining to his own people or writing to his own people shows his connections. We have always said that Kejriwal has a connection with the Sangh. For this, we use the term 'Sanghi'."

Dikshit added that no Congress leader or any leader opposing the RSS' ideology would write such a let-ter.

"If one has an issue, they should write to the BJP, not the Sangh. The need to write to the RSS arises because he has always seen the 'Sangh' standing with him. It's well known that during the anti-corruption movement, the Sangh supported it entirely. Today, the real colour of Kejriwal has come out," Dikshit said. Dikshit also responded to Chief Minister Atishi's letter to Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena over alleged demolition of multiple religious structures in Delhi.