LG sanctions CBI probe against Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has sanctioned a CBI probe against former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore from incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was then lodged in Tihar Jail.

In November last year, Chandrashekhar had filed a complaint with the L-G accusing Jain, who was lodged at Tihar Jail No. 70 at the time, of threatening him through the DG Prison and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the Delhi High Court.

In his letter to the L-G, Chandrashekhar had claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore as protection money to Jain, whom he knew since 2015, besides contributing more than Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as he was promised an important position within the party in south India.

According to officials, the CBI inquiry has been sanctioned under Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act against the former Delhi minister.