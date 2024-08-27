LG should resign for giving permission to fell 1100 trees: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi’s Ridge area.

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor’s Office. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the affidavit of the company that felled the trees lays bare the facts.

“In the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, it is written that LG Delhi visited CAPFIMS (Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences) road on February 3 and directed to clear the trees coming in the ROW (right of way).

“The email from DDA clearly states that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi visited there and ordered that all the trees coming in the way of the road should be felled. What bigger proof can you get than this? Delhi’s LG and BJP have been exposed,” he claimed. Bharadwaj claimed the BJP and the lieutenant governor have been “exposed” in front of whole Delhi.

“The LG should resign today on immediate basis because he has been exposed in front of Delhi. This email is telling that the trees were cut on the LG’s order,” he alleged. Challenging the lieutenant governor, Bharadwaj asked him to come out and debate on the matter. “I am inviting LG sir. You can choose the place, the time, the date. I am challenging you in front of the media, you come and debate, do not hide behind the walls of the LG House.

“The people of Delhi are asking you questions, the elected government of Delhi is asking you questions. The elected minister of Delhi is asking you questions,” he said. Echoing similar views, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded a high-level investigation into the matter and said all the facts be placed in the Supreme Court to ensure action against all those responsible, including the lieutenant governor.

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused Saxena of standing with the billionaires, owning the farmhouses. “He is not concerned about the environment, he is not concerned about the trees, he is not concerned about the people of Delhi.

“A high-level investigation in the matter should be done and all facts should be placed before the Supreme Court and action should be taken against all responsible persons, including the LG and all the officers who are responsible for this. It is necessary to investigate this because this case happened to save the land of farmhouses,” he said.