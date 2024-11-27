Live
- UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement
- Fishermen stranded in sea rescued by officials at Krishnapatnam Port
- iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT and Image Playground: Apple's next AI-powered leap
- India, UK need to collaborate in AI, tele-medicine, agri tech: Piyush Goyal
- Unidentified Vehicle Rams VH’s Car in Hyderabad
- After Udaipur, dispute surfaces in erstwhile royal family of Bikaner
- Congress expresses concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges Centre to intervene
- Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’
- Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Modi Discusses on Jaljeevan Mission Funds
- SMAT 2024: Urvil Patel smashes fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter, breaks Pant's record
Just In
Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar Reviews Operational Readiness and Welfare at HQ TASA
Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar visits Hyderabad and Secunderabad to assess the operational preparedness, training standards, and healthcare services of HQ TASA.
Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area, visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad to review military operations.
He focused on the readiness and efficiency of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), training centres, and military hospitals.
Lt Gen Brar reviewed the operational readiness of the units under HQ TASA.
He emphasised the need for high standards in both training and administration. He also spoke with the troops, acknowledging their commitment to service.
During his visit to the Military Hospital, Lt Gen Brar assessed the healthcare services available to soldiers and their families.
He highlighted the importance of ongoing improvements in medical care and welfare.
Overall, Lt Gen Brar’s visit reinforced the Indian Army’s focus on operational excellence and the well-being of its personnel.
His leadership will help enhance the readiness and effectiveness of HQ TASA and its units.