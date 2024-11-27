Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar Reviews Operational Readiness and Welfare at HQ TASA

Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area, visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad to review military operations.

He focused on the readiness and efficiency of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), training centres, and military hospitals.

Lt Gen Brar reviewed the operational readiness of the units under HQ TASA.

He emphasised the need for high standards in both training and administration. He also spoke with the troops, acknowledging their commitment to service.

During his visit to the Military Hospital, Lt Gen Brar assessed the healthcare services available to soldiers and their families.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing improvements in medical care and welfare.

Overall, Lt Gen Brar’s visit reinforced the Indian Army’s focus on operational excellence and the well-being of its personnel.

His leadership will help enhance the readiness and effectiveness of HQ TASA and its units.