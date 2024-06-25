Linguistic Diversity In Ls Oathtaking: Wah! TDP MP goes to LS in yellow dhoti on cycle!

New Delhi: The oathtaking ceremony of the newly elected MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed a display of linguistic diversity. Two MPs CM Ramesh and GM Harish Balayogi took oath in English, while Dr Tanuja Rani of YSRCP did it in Hindi and the rest in Telugu.

The highlight of the day was the TDP MP form Vizianagaram Kalisetty Appala Naidu clad in a yellow dhoti and Kurta went to Parliament on yellow colour cycle which is the symbol of the TDP.

He said he was feeling happy to pedal all the way from his guest house to Parliament on cycle on whose symbol he got elected.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy came to the House clad in a white lungi and took oath in Telugu. Others who took oath in Telugu included MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu, MoS Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, D Purandeswari, Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu and B K Parthasarthy. There were MPs from other states who took oath in various Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese and Odia.