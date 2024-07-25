Live
Just In
Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till Aug 8
A court here on Thursday extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.
Last week, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case.
A Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also reserved its verdict on his plea seeking release on interim bail.
The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.
However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.