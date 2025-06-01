LJP Leader Arun Bharti Endorses Chirag Paswan For Bihar Assembly Elections

Union Minister Chirag Paswan is being actively encouraged by his party colleagues to participate in Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for October-November 2025.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti has emerged as a vocal advocate for Paswan's electoral participation, describing it as a "collective grassroots demand" across Bihar. The party leader emphasized that internal discussions within LJP have consistently projected Paswan as a potential chief ministerial candidate.

Bharti, who serves as the party's state coordinator, shared his observations from extensive village tours throughout Bihar. According to him, there is widespread public sentiment favoring Paswan's increased involvement in state politics.

"During my travels across Bihar, I encountered a consistent message from people - they want Chirag ji to assume a more prominent role in the state's governance," Bharti explained through his social media statements.

The LJP leadership has reportedly passed a unanimous resolution during recent party executive meetings, formally urging Paswan to contest the Assembly elections. This internal consensus reflects the party's strategic positioning ahead of the crucial state polls.

Party cadres have specifically requested that Paswan contest from a general (unreserved) constituency rather than a reserved seat. This strategic decision aims to project him as a leader representing all sections of Bihar society, rather than being confined to a particular demographic.

The move is designed to establish Paswan's credentials as a pan-Bihar leader capable of uniting diverse communities under his political vision of "Bihar First, Bihari First."

To demonstrate organizational strength and public support, LJP (Ram Vilas) has organized a 'Nav Sankalp Sabha' scheduled for June 8 in Ara. The event at Ramna Maidan is expected to mobilize party workers and supporters from seven districts, serving as a platform to showcase Paswan's political influence.

This gathering is being viewed as a strategic step toward formally announcing Paswan's candidacy and reinforcing his position within the party hierarchy. When questioned about his potential Assembly candidacy, the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries indicated openness to the proposal while deferring the final decision to party leadership.

"I have entrusted this decision entirely to my party. If they determine that my candidacy would benefit our organization, candidates, and the NDA alliance, I am prepared to participate," Paswan stated to media representatives.

The minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the party's impressive performance record, similar to their success in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to witness a direct confrontation between the NDA coalition and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. However, political analysts also point to the potential impact of Prashant Kishor's newly formed Jan Suraaj party on the electoral dynamics.

Paswan's potential participation adds another dimension to the complex political calculations as parties prepare for the crucial state elections that will determine Bihar's governance for the next five years.