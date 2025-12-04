Lockheed Martin Opens $17.1M Hypersonics Lab in Huntsville for Advanced Defense

Lockheed Martin has opened a new Hypersonics Lab in Huntsville, Alabama. The lab cost $17.1 million and has advanced tools and testing equipment.

Hypersonic weapons can fly five times faster than sound. They are fast, agile, and hard to stop. The lab will help make these weapons faster for the U.S. Army.

These weapons strengthen defense, protect the U.S. and its allies, and allow a quick response to threats.

Since 2021, Lockheed Martin has spent over $185 million on new and upgraded facilities. The company plans to spend another $500 million to expand further.