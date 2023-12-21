Lok Sabha passes bill on appointment of CEC, ECs

Live
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which seeks to regulate the appointment of top officials of the Election Commission.
The Bill seeks to regulate the appointment of the CEC and two ECs by constituting a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and a Cabinet Minister.
The Bill, already passed by the Rajya Sabha, retains the status of the ECs on par with the Supreme Court judges.
